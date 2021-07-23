 Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent

Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent

Isaiah Hartenstein and Enes Kanter

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Isaiah Hartenstein has reportedly declined his player option for the 2021-22 season and will become a free agent.

Above all else, this is likely a business decision for Hartenstein. The Cavaliers may have a very crowded frontcourt in the near future, as there has been a lot of talk about the team potentially pairing draft prospect Evan Mobley with rising star Jarrett Allen.

Hartenstein appeared in just 16 games for the Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season after being traded to the team. He played a nice role, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He made 58.2 percent of his shots.

At just 23 years old, Hartenstein will have a chance to develop into a solid NBA player in the near future. The 7-footer certainly has the size needed to be successful. Hartenstein was originally a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Cleveland organization has a lot on its plate right now, and there are countless pivotal decisions coming up for the franchise. Among them, the team needs to figure out the future of 22-year-old Collin Sexton. Rumors are currently swirling.

Additionally, the Cavaliers will have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Their selection should tell fans a lot about the direction they are looking to go in this offseason.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login