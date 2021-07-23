Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Isaiah Hartenstein has reportedly declined his player option for the 2021-22 season and will become a free agent.

Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein has declined his $1.8 million player option for 2021-22 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and six rebounds to finish season in Cleveland. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2021

Above all else, this is likely a business decision for Hartenstein. The Cavaliers may have a very crowded frontcourt in the near future, as there has been a lot of talk about the team potentially pairing draft prospect Evan Mobley with rising star Jarrett Allen.

Hartenstein appeared in just 16 games for the Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season after being traded to the team. He played a nice role, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He made 58.2 percent of his shots.

At just 23 years old, Hartenstein will have a chance to develop into a solid NBA player in the near future. The 7-footer certainly has the size needed to be successful. Hartenstein was originally a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Cleveland organization has a lot on its plate right now, and there are countless pivotal decisions coming up for the franchise. Among them, the team needs to figure out the future of 22-year-old Collin Sexton. Rumors are currently swirling.

Additionally, the Cavaliers will have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Their selection should tell fans a lot about the direction they are looking to go in this offseason.