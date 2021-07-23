- Report: Cavs make big decision regarding Jarrett Allen’s future
- Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent
- Report: Cavs looking to pair Collin Sexton with Kevin Love or Taurean Prince in potential trade packages
- Report: Cavs engaging in trade discussions for Collin Sexton and hope to move Kevin Love
- Report: Magic and Raptors have expressed ‘significant trade interest’ for Cavs’ No. 3 overall draft pick
- Report: Cavs eyeing Lakers guard Alex Caruso
- Report: Cavs to host free NBA Draft party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 29
- Devin Booker takes blatant at Cavs following Suns defeat to Bucks in NBA Finals
- Isaac Okoro makes confident prediction for upcoming season: ‘Year 2 something special coming’
- Report: Pacers forward Doug McDermott will get consideration from Cavs in free agency
Report: Isaiah Hartenstein declines player option with Cavs, will become free agent
- Updated: July 23, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Isaiah Hartenstein has reportedly declined his player option for the 2021-22 season and will become a free agent.
Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein has declined his $1.8 million player option for 2021-22 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and six rebounds to finish season in Cleveland.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2021
Above all else, this is likely a business decision for Hartenstein. The Cavaliers may have a very crowded frontcourt in the near future, as there has been a lot of talk about the team potentially pairing draft prospect Evan Mobley with rising star Jarrett Allen.
Hartenstein appeared in just 16 games for the Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season after being traded to the team. He played a nice role, averaging 8.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He made 58.2 percent of his shots.
At just 23 years old, Hartenstein will have a chance to develop into a solid NBA player in the near future. The 7-footer certainly has the size needed to be successful. Hartenstein was originally a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Cleveland organization has a lot on its plate right now, and there are countless pivotal decisions coming up for the franchise. Among them, the team needs to figure out the future of 22-year-old Collin Sexton. Rumors are currently swirling.
Additionally, the Cavaliers will have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Their selection should tell fans a lot about the direction they are looking to go in this offseason.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login