Report: Cavs to host free NBA Draft party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 29

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be holding a free watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, July 29 for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers have the No. 3 selection in the draft, and they could be looking at several options at that pick including Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and others.

“The party, which starts at 7 p.m., will feature live music, fan zones and a handful of prizes, including a chance to win free tickets to the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland,” Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor wrote.

The Cavs are looking to add to their young core with another piece at No. 3 in the draft.

While the team has struggled in recent years, the right draft pick could change the franchise trajectory going forward.

With the Cavs reportedly looking to trade Collin Sexton for a hefty price tag, the team could go in several different directions in the draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST on July 29.