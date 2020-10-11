Andre Drummond campaigns for Cleveland Browns to give him shot at tight end

Even though Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond doesn’t need another job, he’s offering his services as a tight end for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Drummond took to social media to express his excitement about the Browns’ late afternoon home game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

At 6-foot-10, Drummond would offer a huge target for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, though his listed weight of 279 pounds might not offer much of a deep threat. Still, at that size, Drummond would no doubt present an intimidating blocking presence for Mayfield.

Exactly how high the 27-year-old Drummond would be able to leap for a pass might be a source of debate, but having been an NBA rebounding champion four times, Drummond has shown that he can certainly get up in the air.

Of course, it’s doubtful the Browns would be able to offer Drummond anything close to what he’s currently set to make for the next NBA season. Drummond has indicated that he’ll exercise his $28.75 million option for next season and is reportedly amenable to a contract extension with the Cavs.

So, for now, Drummond will have to be content to ply his trade at his regular job and put away any whimsical thoughts he might have about playing football.