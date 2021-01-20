Cavs unveil tribute video as Nets superstar Kyrie Irving returns to Cleveland

On Wednesday, superstar guard Kyrie Irving made his long-awaited return to the Brooklyn Nets after a mysterious absence.

It just happened to take place against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Early in the first quarter, a video tribute was played on the big screen for Irving. The few fans in attendance gave Irving some love, and Irving reciprocated.

The New Jersey native was originally drafted by the Cavs with the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, one year after LeBron James left for Miami.

Once James returned in 2014, he and Irving teamed up to take the Cavs to three straight NBA Finals, and they led the franchise to its first-ever NBA championship in 2016.

Now that Irving has relocated to the New York City metro area, he, James Harden and Kevin Durant have teamed up to form what may be, on paper, the most talented trio in NBA history.

Meanwhile the Cavs are still shorthanded but look to continue to surprise the NBA, as they held a slight lead early in the second quarter.