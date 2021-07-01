Report: 5 teams interested in Kevin Love as big man looks to move on from Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big summer ahead of them.

According to a recent report, the Cavs hope that trading big man Kevin Love is a part of their upcoming offseason.

“As suspected, the Cavaliers will try to move power forward Kevin Love in a trade this summer, sources told Hoops Wire,” Sam Amico wrote. “Love, 32, has two years and $60 million left on his contract and is coming off another injury-riddled season, appearing in just 25 games and averaging career-lows in points (12.2) and rebounds (7.4). “Per sources, potential Love suitors include the [New Orleans] Pelicans, [Philadelphia] 76ers, [Miami] Heat, [Los Angeles] Clippers and [Portland] Trail Blazers. It is believed Love is hoping move on from the Cavs, but no trade requests have been made and sources say there’s no reason to believe a request is forthcoming.”

None of this news is shocking, as the Cavs have seemingly been trying to move Love ever since they signed him to the four-year, $120 million contract he is currently under.

Ironically, that contract has played a major role in the team’s inability to move on from Love. The high price tag, paired with Love’s recent injury history, has made him a difficult asset to deal.

Still, now that Love has just two more years left on his current deal, teams around the NBA may be more willing to deal. After all, when he has been healthy, he has proven that he can still produce at a meaningful level.

He could be a great addition to a team with title hopes that is looking to add more talent.

Only time will tell if this offseason proves to be the moment that the Cavs and Love can finally part ways.