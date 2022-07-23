Kevin Love shares heartwarming tribute to trainer who forever changed his life

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love shared a heartwarming tribute to trainer Gunnar Peterson for changing his life for the better.

Love called Peterson a “rock for me” and revealed that he is inspired by the trainer. The message came as a way to celebrate Peterson’s 60th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Love (@kevinlove)

It’s a really wonderful tribute from Love, who has been very vocal about those who have supported him in his career. Love has opened up about his mental health in recent years, and it’s clear he is appreciative of those who have been there for him through it all.

Love, a five-time All-Star, had a resurgent season for the Cavs during the 2021-22 campaign. He nearly won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award, which went to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Love averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc for Cleveland last season.

The Cavs nearly made the playoffs, but the team lost back-to-back games in the league’s play-in tournament and fell out of the playoff field in the Eastern Conference.

Even though he is 33 years old, Love should be a solid contributor for the Cavs going forward. He has reinvented himself in primarily a bench role, and it helped the Cavs immensely last season.

Between Love, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Robin Lopez, the Cavs have an extremely impressive frontcourt in place for the 2022-23 season.