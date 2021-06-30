Report: Cavs believe Evan Mobley can ‘thrive’ at power forward or center position

According to a recent report, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe draft prospect Evan Mobley could fit in at either the power forward or center position.

“Sources say the Cavs believe Mobley can thrive at 4 or 5,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “That versatility would give head coach J.B. Bickerstaff some intriguing lineup combinations. When Mobley’s not playing alongside [Jarrett] Allen, the youngster could assume backup center minutes, especially if the organization can’t work something out with Isaiah Hartenstein, who is expected to decline his player option.”

Mobley, who is 7-feet, showcased his ability to score at all three levels during his lone season at the University of Southern California. There, he averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep.

While Mobley isn’t a massive threat from beyond the arc, he showed he can tap into that element of his game when needed. It’s an area where he could improve in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are faced with a massive decision as it pertains to the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft. It seems increasingly likely that one of Cleveland’s young stars will not return next season, and the draft selection may determine which star ends up in a new uniform.

Collin Sexton and the aforementioned Allen are two of the biggest names that have been tossed around.