Larry Nance Jr. blown away with Andre Drummond after he leaves insane tip at restaurant

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed amazement after a social media post which indicated that Drummond had left a huge tip at a restaurant.

So dope @AndreDrummond 🙏🏽🙏🏽 People helping helping is what we need right now! Kindness is never out of style https://t.co/Qd9aahA4RX — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 10, 2021

Drummond is currently in the final year of his contract that was originally signed with the Detroit Pistons and is paying him $28.75 million salary for the 2020-21 season.

That lucrative deal obviously affords Drummond the opportunity to be generous, though he’s under no obligation to make that sort of effort.

Yet, it’s not the first time that Drummond has been willing to help people in the restaurant business, an industry that’s been devastated because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last May, Drummond left another $1,000 tip for a waitress while dining at a restaurant.