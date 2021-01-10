- Larry Nance Jr. blown away with Andre Drummond after he leaves insane tip at restaurant
- Andre Drummond says Cavs intend to make games ‘ugly,’ ‘messy’ and ‘dirty’
- Former Cavs players destroy Clippers for choking massive lead to Warriors on Friday
- Intriguing stat shows Collin Sexton producing on same levels as Luka Doncic and Trae Young this season
- Isaac Okoro’s cocky message for J.B. Bickerstaff after clutch defense vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Kyrie Irving’s reasoning for not playing tonight vs. 76ers: ‘I just didn’t want to play’
- Cavs make big change to starting lineup ahead of game vs. Grizzlies
- J.B. Bickerstaff says his daughter was afraid to go sleep due to Capitol Hill insurrection
- Report: Cavs front office considers Kevin Love ‘integral component to the team’s functionality on offense’
- Kevin Love says it’s an ‘absolute disgrace’ what’s happening at U.S. Capitol
Larry Nance Jr. blown away with Andre Drummond after he leaves insane tip at restaurant
- Updated: January 10, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed amazement after a social media post which indicated that Drummond had left a huge tip at a restaurant.
So dope @AndreDrummond 🙏🏽🙏🏽 People helping helping is what we need right now! Kindness is never out of style https://t.co/Qd9aahA4RX
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 10, 2021
✊🏽just trying to be like you bro https://t.co/aWtQzH10QL
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 10, 2021
Drummond is currently in the final year of his contract that was originally signed with the Detroit Pistons and is paying him $28.75 million salary for the 2020-21 season.
That lucrative deal obviously affords Drummond the opportunity to be generous, though he’s under no obligation to make that sort of effort.
Yet, it’s not the first time that Drummond has been willing to help people in the restaurant business, an industry that’s been devastated because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last May, Drummond left another $1,000 tip for a waitress while dining at a restaurant.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login