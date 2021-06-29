Report: Cavs have already had ‘cursory conversations’ about their No. 3 pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are considering all of their options with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor explained that the Cavs are trying to make this rebuild a success and find a way to the postseason in the 2021-22 season.

“It means listening to calls about the third pick, with cursory conversations already taking place,” Fedor wrote.

Fedor continued to explain the urgency within the Cleveland front office.

“Whatever it takes,” he wrote. “The Cavs are entering Year 4 of the rebuild. It’s time to take steps forward and push for a playoff spot. Even general manager Koby Altman recognizes the urgency.”

The Cavs have struggled the past few seasons, and they are in danger of becoming a perennial lottery team if they can’t make the right moves this offseason.

Cleveland will have a lot of options at No. 3, but there’s a chance that a player the team covets is taken with one of the first two selections in the draft.

As the Cavs try to figure out their roster this offseason, they will need to decide which current players are worth keeping, and how the No. 3 overall pick can factor into making them contenders for a playoff spot in the near future.

It seems everything is on the table, and there’s a chance Cleveland doesn’t even make a pick in the first round in this draft.