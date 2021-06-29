- Report: Cavs have already had ‘cursory conversations’ about their No. 3 pick
- Report: Sources near Collin Sexton believe he’s part of Cavs’ long-term plans despite trade rumors
- Report: Knicks, Hornets and Raptors all mentioned as potential suitors for Jarrett Allen
- Report: Cavs could draft Jonathan Kuminga with No. 3 draft pick
- Channing Frye’s hilarious response to Scottie Pippen saying LeBron James had no help from Cavs
- Scottie Pippen claims LeBron James won 2016 championship ‘without any help’ from Cavs
- Jalen Rose says Kevin Love is only on Team USA’s Olympic roster due to ‘tokenism’
- Report: Cavs have already ‘begun to explore trade options’ for Collin Sexton
- Report: Insiders believe Cavs will trade Jarrett Allen if they land Evan Mobley in draft
- Report: Cavs ‘more likely’ to trade Collin Sexton if they draft Jalen Suggs with No. 3 overall pick
Report: Cavs have already had ‘cursory conversations’ about their No. 3 pick
- Updated: June 29, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are considering all of their options with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor explained that the Cavs are trying to make this rebuild a success and find a way to the postseason in the 2021-22 season.
“It means listening to calls about the third pick, with cursory conversations already taking place,” Fedor wrote.
Fedor continued to explain the urgency within the Cleveland front office.
“Whatever it takes,” he wrote. “The Cavs are entering Year 4 of the rebuild. It’s time to take steps forward and push for a playoff spot. Even general manager Koby Altman recognizes the urgency.”
The Cavs have struggled the past few seasons, and they are in danger of becoming a perennial lottery team if they can’t make the right moves this offseason.
Cleveland will have a lot of options at No. 3, but there’s a chance that a player the team covets is taken with one of the first two selections in the draft.
As the Cavs try to figure out their roster this offseason, they will need to decide which current players are worth keeping, and how the No. 3 overall pick can factor into making them contenders for a playoff spot in the near future.
It seems everything is on the table, and there’s a chance Cleveland doesn’t even make a pick in the first round in this draft.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login