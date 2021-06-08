Report: Cavs would be willing to trade top 2021 draft pick depending on lottery results

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing 2020-21 season, finishing with a 22-50 record, one of the worst in the NBA.

After losing a tiebreaker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavaliers currently have the fifth-best odds at winning the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.

Where the Cavaliers end up after the lottery could ultimately decide whether or not they trade the pick, according to a recent report.

“Depending on whether the Cavs jump or fall in the lottery, the source said they’ll be open-minded to dealing the pick,” wrote Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com.

With elite prospects like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs available, the Cavaliers will surely be hoping that they either end up at the No. 5 pick or jump up some spots.

The Cavaliers are clearly still in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and any talent acquired would help the team get better.

Should the Cavaliers end up falling in the draft order, it would certainly be interesting to see what type of package they could receive for the pick from interested teams.

The draft lottery is set to take place on June 22.