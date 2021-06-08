- Report: Opposing general managers believe Kevin Love and Cavs will reach buyout agreement
- Report: Cavs would be willing to trade top 2021 draft pick depending on lottery results
- Report: Cavs contemplating making changes, looking to add veteran talent
- Report: Cavs mentioned as ‘possible destination’ for Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum
- Report: Several NBA people prefer Darius Garland over Collin Sexton
- Charles Barkley says LeBron James left Cavs in 2010 because he felt pressure from media to win NBA title
- Larry Nance Jr. reacts in excitement to Damian Lillard’s cryptic post about staying ‘dedicated’
- Channing Frye says LeBron James should retire after his performance in Lakers-Suns series
- Report: LeBron James didn’t like legacy questioned when Cavs nearly lost 1st-round series vs. Pacers
- Richard Jefferson suggests Kyrie Irving should be the next head coach of the Boston Celtics
Report: Cavs would be willing to trade top 2021 draft pick depending on lottery results
- Updated: June 8, 2021
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing 2020-21 season, finishing with a 22-50 record, one of the worst in the NBA.
After losing a tiebreaker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavaliers currently have the fifth-best odds at winning the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery.
Where the Cavaliers end up after the lottery could ultimately decide whether or not they trade the pick, according to a recent report.
“Depending on whether the Cavs jump or fall in the lottery, the source said they’ll be open-minded to dealing the pick,” wrote Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com.
With elite prospects like Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs available, the Cavaliers will surely be hoping that they either end up at the No. 5 pick or jump up some spots.
The Cavaliers are clearly still in the midst of a rebuilding phase, and any talent acquired would help the team get better.
Should the Cavaliers end up falling in the draft order, it would certainly be interesting to see what type of package they could receive for the pick from interested teams.
The draft lottery is set to take place on June 22.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login