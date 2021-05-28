- Tristan Thompson sends NSFW warning to any fan who dares to spit on him: ‘I’ll follow you to your house’
Tristan Thompson sends NSFW warning to any fan who dares to spit on him: ‘I’ll follow you to your house’
- Updated: May 28, 2021
During Game 2 of the first-round series between the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks on Wednesday, a Knicks fan spit on Hawks star guard Trae Young.
The Knicks later announced that they decided to indefinitely ban the fan, who is not a season ticket holder, from Madison Square Garden.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson gave his thoughts on the incident and explained what he would do if a fan were to spit on him.
The Celtics' Tristan Thompson says he did have Boston fans direct racist comments at him when he was an opponent here, but not since he joined the team. As for the incident involving Trae Young at MSG, Thompson said: "I dare a m-fer to spit on me. I'll follow you to your house."
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 28, 2021
Thompson is currently in his first season with the Boston Celtics after signing a two-year deal with the team this past offseason. In the two playoff games he has appeared in so far this season, he has averaged 9.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
A hypothetical matchup between the Knicks and Celtics would not take place until the Eastern Conference Finals as both teams are on opposite sides of the playoff bracket.
Thompson’s Celtics are currently down 2-0 against the Brooklyn Nets with Game 3 scheduled for Friday night in Boston.
