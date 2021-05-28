Koby Altman says Cavs saw some ‘holy s–t’ moments with Darius Garland this past season

Despite another disappointing campaign, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman indicated that some instances of guard Darius Garland’s play had him offering some blunt comments in response.

The 21-year-old Garland took some major steps forward in his second season in the NBA, finishing with per-game averages of 17.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

All of those averages were higher than those of his abruptly shortened rookie season, which followed his five-game stint at Vanderbilt University the year before.

Garland has obviously gone through plenty of growing pains as he tries to become one of the central components of the Cavaliers’ rebuilding efforts.

Injuries and other concerns limited the Cavs to just 22 wins this season, which is just three more than each of their last two seasons.

Those struggles have reportedly called into question the possibility that Altman could be replaced during the upcoming offseason.

Whether or not that happens, it’s clear that Altman is seeing hints of potential greatness in Garland and no doubt expects to see more in the future.