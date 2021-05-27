Larry Nance Jr. disgusted at lack of severe punishment from Knicks for fan who spit at Trae Young

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr. expressed his disgust at what he felt was the relatively light punishment handed down by the New York Knicks onto a fan who spit at Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

To be honest that guy is lucky he just got banned for spitting.. should’ve been charged or fined. That’s disgusting — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) May 27, 2021

The incident took place during the fourth quarter of the Knicks playoff game versus the Hawks on Wednesday night, with the fan in question banned on an indefinite basis from Madison Square Garden.

Exactly what the fan might have been charged with for the spitting is unknown, but it appears that the Knicks took the most severe steps they could.

Nance has dealt with detractors before, though those individuals offered their insults via social media and not in any physical sense.

In most of those instances, Nance responded to the insults directed at him, but it’s clear that the spitting incident aggravated him.

Nance was forced to deal with multiple injuries and a mysterious illness during the course of the 2020-21 season and is no doubt looking ahead to helping the Cavaliers improve their win total next year.