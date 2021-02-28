Larry Nance Jr. eviscerates troll who claims Kobe Bryant wouldn’t miss single game if he had same injury

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. was not happy with a troll who claimed that the late Kobe Bryant wouldn’t have missed a game if he had the same injury that Nance is currently recovering from.

The Cavs forward called out the fan for acting like he knew Bryant personally, and he then explained that Bryant actually did miss games with the same injury early in his career.

Nance is dealing with a broken fourth metacarpal in his hand.

First off.. do not speak for what Kobe would do as if you knew him. That’s classless..

–

Second.. In the 99-00 pre-season Kobe broke his 4th metacarpal (my exact injury) and missed 16 games because of it..

–

Think before you tweet “Hollywood” https://t.co/P51wcGm4Ca — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) February 28, 2021

The Cavs have struggled mightily without Nance in the lineup and are now just 13-21 on the season.

Still, it makes more sense for Nance to get fully healthy rather than jeopardize the rest of his season by trying to play hurt.

The Cavs are on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference and would rather have Nance healthy in the future than risk further injury in a rebuilding season.

Nance, 28, has appeared in 19 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.