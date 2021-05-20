Stephen Curry remembers Kyrie Irving’s clutch 2016 finals shot after LeBron James’ play-in dagger

On Wednesday, Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors lost to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers in the final seconds of the play-in game on a clutch shot by the four-time MVP.

It wasn’t the first time Curry lost to a James-led team on a clutch shot in a big game, and Curry recalled the last time it happened after Wednesday’s contest.

“Well I’ve seen it before about five years ago. I know what it’s like." Steph recalls Kyrie's clutch shot in the 2016 Finals after being asked about Bron's game-winner (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/UKYKjU1cyD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

Irving’s 3-pointer in the final seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals is considered by many to be the greatest game-winning shot in championship series history.

It propelled James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to an improbable ring over Golden State after they fell behind in the series, 3-1.

For much of Wednesday’s game, it looked like the Warriors had the upper hand, as their smothering defense gave the Lakers fits.

But L.A. started to kick things into a higher gear in the second half, as their own defense stymied Golden State and helped their offense come alive.

Though James is no longer playing on the Cavs, there is no doubt many Cavs fans all over Ohio rooting for him to win another title. As for Irving and his Brooklyn Nets, they are seen as the favorites to dash James’ hopes of winning the fifth championship of his career.