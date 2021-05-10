Report: Cavs would ‘love’ to draft Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham

With the Cleveland Cavaliers focusing once again on this year’s NBA draft instead of the postseason, a new report indicates that the team would reportedly “love” to choose Oklahoma State University guard Cade Cunningham.

They’d love Cade. That’s not breaking news. He’s exactly the kind of player they’re missing — and desperately need. But anywhere in the top 5 is a win this year. https://t.co/ksjfCeLLwq — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) May 10, 2021

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 season, the Cavaliers were hoping that they would no longer be in a position of being part of the NBA lottery.

However, a string of injuries and poor play helped extinguish those hopes, with the Cavs again among the worst teams in the league at 21-47 on the year.

Cunningham will be among the top group of players selected in this year’s draft, since he offers teams a 6-foot-8 guard who can score and connect from beyond the arc.

In 27 games at Oklahoma State this past season, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Those all-around skills would benefit any team, though selecting Cunningham would put the Cavs in a position of having Cunningham, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland trying to fill two starting spots.

Sexton could possibly serve in the sixth man role in that scenario, but until Cunningham is actually a member of the Cavaliers, that idea is merely conjecture.