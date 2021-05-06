Draymond Green puts Darius Garland among hardest to guard: ‘Kid is so fast, so herky-jerky and he can shoot’

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has seemingly left a very positive impression on one player who is incredibly hard to impress.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently insisted that Garland is one of the hardest players to guard in the league.

“Darius Garland actually,” Green said on “Warriors Roundtable” on 95.7 The Game when asked about the toughest players to guard. “And I know that’s probably an unpopular opinion. That kid is so fast, so herky-jerky and he can shoot the ball. When he really figures out how good he truly is. “I hate getting switched onto him. It’s rough getting switched onto Darius Garland.”

It’s major praise and will surely put a smile on Garland’s face.

Garland has proven to be worth the No. 5 overall selection that the Cavs used to acquire him in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He’s averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s shown the talent to create scoring opportunities on his own and the confidence necessary to spearhead an NBA offense.

Though the 2020-21 season has been another tough one for the Cavs, some light is starting to show at the end of the tunnel.

Clearly, Green thinks Garland is the reason why.