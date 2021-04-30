- Report: Anderson Varejao to sign with Cavs for remainder of 2020-21 NBA season
- Report: Cavs signing Mfiondu Kabengele to deal for rest of season
- Kendrick Perkins destroys Cavs for giving up Kevin Porter Jr. for ‘nothing’ after he dominates in win
- Report: Cavs officially sign promising young guard Jeremiah Martin to 2-way contract
- Kevin Love believes he still has the ability to ‘be that guy’ that pushes a team into title contention
- Report: Cavs offer major update on Taurean Prince’s injury recovery
- Kevin Love claims embarrassing inbounds pass ‘wasn’t malicious’ towards Cavs teammates
- Report: Cavs handling Kevin Love matter internally after he apologized to team following loss vs. Raptors
- Report: Kevin Love once admitted being part of Cavs rebuild was ‘mindf–k’
- J.B. Bickerstaff breaks silence on Kevin Love’s inbounds pass blunder during Cavs loss vs. Raptors
Report: Anderson Varejao to sign with Cavs for remainder of 2020-21 NBA season
- Updated: April 30, 2021
An old favorite is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as veteran big man Anderson Varejao is going to sign with the team for the rest of the season.
13-year NBA veteran Anderson Varejao plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Varejao is returning to the franchise with which he’s spent 12 decorated years.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2021
Varejao was drafted in 2004 and was with the team for over a decade. He has career averages of 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game.
He was in Cleveland for both of LeBron James’ stints with the squad. Unfortunately, Varejao was traded during the 2015-16 season to the Golden State Warriors, and therefore wasn’t a member of the team when it won its first NBA championship that June.
In the 2017-18 season, he left the NBA to play professional ball in his native country of Brazil.
At 6-foot-11 and 273 pounds, Varejao is a big body who can provide the Cavs with some rebounding, defense and physicality in the paint.
With Larry Nance Jr. possibly out for the rest of the season, the Cavs will be getting some much-needed depth up front in Varejao’s return.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login