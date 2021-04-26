- Report: Larry Nance Jr. could be out for rest of season after fracturing right thumb
Report: Larry Nance Jr. could be out for rest of season after fracturing right thumb
- Updated: April 26, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Larry Nance Jr.’s season of frustration continues as the remainder of his season in question due to a fractured right thumb.
“An official timeline won’t be determined until Nance meets with team doctors back in Cleveland following the conclusion of this three-game road trip,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Sources tell cleveland.com the initial estimation is around 1-2 weeks, with pain tolerance and further risk playing a big part in whether he returns this season. Nance will undergo treatment and rehabilitation while being evaluated daily. The Cavs may allow him to heal and enter the offseason at full strength.”
Nance’s injury during the Cavaliers’ 119-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday night is just the latest physical issue to hit the veteran this season.
In February, Nance missed an extended period of time due to a fractured finger on his left hand. Then, last month, a mysterious illness that caused rapid weight loss kept him off the court.
With the Cavaliers not likely to mount a challenge for a playoff berth during the remaining regular season schedule, it seems likely that the Cavaliers will choose to let Nance rehabilitate the injury and prepare for next season.
Nance has started 27 of the 35 contests he’s played in for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
