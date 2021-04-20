- J.B. Bickerstaff urges Cavs to ‘grow up’ after another disappointing loss
J.B. Bickerstaff urges Cavs to ‘grow up’ after another disappointing loss
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to 20-37 this season on Monday night with a 109-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not happy with his team following the loss, as the Pistons were without seven players, including their best player Jerami Grant.
#Cavs’ loss tonight was inexcusable. #Pistons were down 7 players.
“We’ve got to grow up,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 20, 2021
The Cavs have been much better this season than they were during the 2019-20 campaign, but there is clearly some serious growth that needs to occur for this team to become a playoff contender.
In the midst of a lengthy rebuild, Cleveland shouldn’t be dropping a game to a lowly Pistons team, especially when it is banged up.
While Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have showcased that they can be pieces for the Cavs to build around, the team still needs to find more help on the wing.
First-round pick Isaac Okoro has gone through the usual rookie growing pains, and the Cavs certainly hope he will take the next step as a future cornerstone on their roster.
Cleveland will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.
