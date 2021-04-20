Cavs, Kevin Love react to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of all counts in death of George Floyd

Shortly after Tuesday’s verdict in the death of George Floyd, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and the team itself issued comments about the outcome on social media.

Floyd’s death last May sparked outrage across the country, with NBA players among those passionately addressing the tragedy that took place during the league’s hiatus.

In the wake of Floyd’s death and the August shooting of Jacob Blake, an African-American man in Kenosha, Wis., the NBA took major strides in trying to combat racism. Blake’s shooting during play in the NBA bubble resulted in a brief stoppage of play in protest of the violence.

NBA teams had been alerted earlier this week of the possibility of having to postpone games had Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing Floyd, been found not guilty.

Given the emotions that have swirled over the period of Chauvin’s trial, it’s certain that other players and teams will offer their thoughts as well.