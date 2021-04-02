Report: Larry Nance Jr. may miss upcoming Cavs road trip due to ‘mystery illness’

The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t catch a break.

While the Cavs finally got veterans Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova back on the court on Thursday, they may be without stalwart Larry Nance Jr. for their upcoming road trip because of a mysterious illness.

“Nance lost 18 games to a sprained wrist, fractured left hand and now mystery illness that may prevent him from going on this upcoming road trip, sources say,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Nance, 28, is one of the best players on the Cavaliers.

As a matter of fact, numerous teams were desperately trying to pry him away from Cleveland before the trade deadline. The Cavs believe he is a core part of their future. Nance is collecting 10.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Love, 32, competed in just his fifth game of the season on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Dellavedova, who suffered a concussion in the preseason, made his regular season debut on Thursday. The veteran, who reportedly considered retiring due to the problematic concussion, went scoreless but gathered five assists and two rebounds in the Cavs’ 114-94 loss to the 76ers.

Certainly, the Cavs are eager to see Dellavedova, Love and Nance on the court together. Nance has only appeared in 29 of the Cavs’ 48 games this season.