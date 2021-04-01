Cavs news: Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova to return Thursday vs. 76ers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have veterans Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova back in the lineup on Thursday.

JB Bickerstaff just confirmed that both Matt Dellavedova and Kevin Love are available for tonight’s game vs PHIL. @cavs @BallySportsCLE — John Michael (@CavsJMike) April 1, 2021

Love, 32, has only appeared in four games this season.

The big man is collecting 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season. Both marks are career-lows for the five-time All-Star.

However, Love has been ravaged by injuries. He has slowly been ramping up his production and will be a huge boost for the ailing Cavs.

As for Dellavedova, he is set to make his season debut. The international standout suffered a concussion in the preseason, which has forced him to miss the whole regular season up until this point.

It will be a phenomenal sight to see Dellavedova back on the court after he reportedly considered retiring. The 30-year-old has career averages of 5.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 boards per game.

The Cavs take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.