Report: Cavs and Andre Drummond will work out buyout deal
- Updated: March 25, 2021
After trying to find a trade for Andre Drummond, the Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly agree to a buyout with the former All-Star
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond will work out a buyout, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021
Drummond has not been in the Cavs’ lineup as of late as the team has sought to move him. Ultimately, it looks like interested teams were willing to wait to see if they could get the dominant rebounder for cheap.
The Cavs acquired Drummond last season prior to the deadline in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. While he played well throughout his time in Cleveland, he does not fit the timeline of the Cavs’ rebuild.
During his time in Cleveland, Drummond has averaged 17.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Once he is bought out, he figures to net heavy interest from title contenders all over the NBA.
