Report: There’s a growing expectation that Andre Drummond will be bought out

As the March 25 trade deadline approaches, there are growing expectations that the Cleveland Cavaliers will buy out center Andre Drummond’s contract.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavs are aware that it will be hard to field a strong offer for Drummond since he is on an expiring deal.

“It’s why others around the league remain skeptical of a trade,” Fedor wrote. “There’s a growing expectation he will be bought out — even though the Cavs aren’t asking for much. Given what they gave up for him last year — two expiring contracts and a future second-round pick — Cleveland’s front office recognizes the return will be low. There are no delusions of a strong offer before March 25.”

Drummond has been out of the Cavs’ lineup for over a month as the team tries to find him a new home in the trade market.

Since Cleveland clearly hasn’t received an offer yet that was deemed good enough to move Drummond, it is possible that it isn’t able to deal him before the league’s trade deadline.

In that case, the Cavs could just hold onto Drummond for the rest of the season, or they could allow him an opportunity to latch on with a contender by buying out his deal.

This season, Drummond is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.