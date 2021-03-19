Report: Contenders gauging likelihood of JaVale McGee buyout so they don’t have to give Cavs assets

Several teams are eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee.

However, a number of contenders are holding out on trading for the big man because they think the Cavs could ultimately offer McGee a buyout.

“Several strong playoff teams have contacted the Cavaliers about McGee, but some are gauging the likelihood of a buyout before coughing up assets, league sources said,” wrote Zach Lowe of ESPN.

McGee, 33, is one of the players the Cavs have been willing to part ways with if they can get the right deal.

Although McGee would get significant interest from contenders if he does get bought out by the Cavs, he reportedly is strongly opposed to the idea.

The veteran was sent to the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2020-21 campaign started.

In his first season in Cleveland, he’s averaging 7.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest. He’s been a reliable contributor off the bench and a veteran voice to the Cavs’ young base.

Still, the three-time champion likely wouldn’t be upset with a change of scenery. The Cavs, who are in the middle of a rebuild, are unlikely to make the playoffs this year.

As for McGee, the aging journeyman is attracting interest from teams that could potentially help him add to his ring count. The trade deadline is on March 25.