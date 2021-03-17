Report: Cedi Osman slammed gatorade cooler, threw headband to floor in anger during loss to Heat

- Report: Andre Drummond has expressed interest in joining Washington Wizards
- Updated: March 17, 2021
Frustrations are mounting for the sliding Cleveland Cavaliers, who are on a four-game losing streak.
During their loss against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Cavs forward Cedi Osman reportedly slammed a gatorade cooler and threw his headband to the floor in frustration.
“At one point in the fourth quarter, following one of [Jimmy] Butler’s buckets, Cedi Osman walked to the bench, slammed the Gatorade cooler and threw his headband to the floor before teammates came over to console him,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “The Cavs’ stellar play prior to the nine-day layoff hasn’t carried over — and the frustration is clearly building.”
Osman, 25, is one of the more reserved players on the Cavs.
However, the team’s 113-98 loss to the Heat on Tuesday only perpetuated the Cavs’ vexations. Osman put up eight points, seven assists and three rebounds against the Heat.
Earlier this week, Cavs star Collin Sexton threw shade at franchise stalwart Kevin Love. In addition, several players on the Cavs, including Osman, are in trade rumors.
While the Cavs started off the season with playoff aspirations, they have cooled off in the last few weeks. The team holds a 14-25 record and is the N0. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
