Report: Warriors may be willing to part ways with youngster for Cedi Osman

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly open to dealing forward Cedi Osman.

It appears the Golden State Warriors may be willing to pay a nice price in order to pry Osman away from Cleveland.

“Meanwhile, one source said the Golden State Warriors have interest in Osman (as do the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets), and the Warriors may be willing to part with one of their own young players in return,” reported Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com.

Osman, 25, has played in Cleveland for his entire career.

As a matter of fact, he appeared in the Cavs’ NBA Finals matchup against the Warriors in 2018.

Now, the international standout is stuck in midst of a Cavs rebuild. The franchise hasn’t been close to reaching the postseason since four-time MVP LeBron James left Cleveland in the summer of 2018.

Osman is collecting 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. However, he’s only started in 15 of the 35 games he’s played in this year.

As for the Warriors, they’re attempting to make the 2021 postseason. They hold a 19-18 record and are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.