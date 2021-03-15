- Collin Sexton likes tweet saying ‘Kevin Love stole $120 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers’
Collin Sexton likes tweet saying ‘Kevin Love stole $120 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers’
- Updated: March 15, 2021
In the summer of 2018, Kevin Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Since then, however, he has been riddled with injuries.
Teammate Collin Sexton liked a tweet that indicated Love has essentially stolen money from the franchise thus far.
Kevin Love stole $120 million from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heist of the century pic.twitter.com/viihuFx7AG
— Monte 𓅓 (@MonteMacy) March 15, 2021
Love has played in only four games so far this season due to a calf injury. He has said between the injury and the novel coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a terrible year for him.
He finally made his return on March 12, and he feels optimistic that he can return to form.
Last season, the University of California, Los Angeles product played in 56 games.
In addition to his injury woes, Love has dealt with some off-the-court issues. He has been open about his struggles with mental health issues in recent years.
