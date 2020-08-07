NBA Executive Details Why Collin Sexton Puts Cavs in ‘Such a Good Place Going Forward’

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had a phenomenal sophomore campaign in the NBA, and he’s starting to earn a solid reputation around the league.

As a matter of fact, one NBA executive gushed over how fantastic of a job the franchise did in adding Sexton, according to Evan Dammarell of Forbes.com.

“Sexton’s growth in this short time frame has been remarkable,” shared one unnamed NBA executive. “To think Cleveland got him with the eighth pick, which is historically not a great spot, puts that franchise in such a good place going forward. You really cannot put a ceiling on his potential.”

Sexton, 21, was the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The most notable players from that draft are Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young. Both were named first-time All-Stars this season.

However, Sexton proved that he has major star potential this season as well. The guard put up a career-high 20.8 points, 3.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game. Furthermore, he led the team in scoring.

Before the novel coronavirus shut down the Cavs’ season, the burgeoning youngster was playing some of the best basketball in the association. He averaged a phenomenal 30.0 points per game in the month of March.

The next step for Sexton will be leading the Cavs to the playoffs.

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 season with an awful 19-46 record. They were the last seed in the Eastern Conference.