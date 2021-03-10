Cavs release statement after passing of legendary broadcaster Joe Tait

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement in the wake of the passing of legendary broadcaster Joe Tait, who died on Wednesday at the age of 83 after battling major health issues.

"Have a GOOD night, everybody."#Cavs pen a heartfelt statement on the passing of the legendary Joe Tait. pic.twitter.com/YlD6je265G — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 10, 2021

As the team’s broadcasting voice for over four decades, Tait’s tenure with the team began shortly after the franchise started in 1970 and eventually concluded when he called his final game in 2011.

For two seasons in the early 1980s, Tait worked for the then-New Jersey Nets and Chicago Bulls after continued conflicts with then-controversial owner Ted Stepien led to a temporary parting of the ways.

Tait was the voice during the Cavaliers’ first deep playoff run in 1976, which became known as the “Miracle of Richfield,” denoting their home arena at the time, the Richfield Coliseum.

During the early 1990s, Tait was also on the call for the Cavaliers’ continued frustration in trying to beat Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

When the LeBron James era arrived in 2003, Tait was still there to call countless thrilling contests, but again the Cavs came up short during James’ first tenure with the team.

By the time that the Cavaliers did win an NBA title in 2016, Tait had retired. However, it’s clear that his long legacy will remain one of the cornerstones of the franchise.