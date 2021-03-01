- Cavs organization slams racism and hatred toward Asian community
Cavs organization slams racism and hatred toward Asian community
- Updated: March 1, 2021
The recent surge in attacks on Asian-Americans has gained a great deal of media attention in recent weeks, with the Cleveland Cavaliers issuing their own statement on Monday that condemns the bigotry behind such actions.
While such acts against different minority groups have taken place throughout American history, the increase of attacks against Asian-Americans is at least partly based on the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
That highly contagious virus, which has taken the lives of over 500,000 Americans and hospitalized millions more, supposedly originated in China and has also caused severe damage to the United States economy.
In recent days, veteran Jeremy Lin has indicated that opposing players have referred to him as “coronavirus,” and has used the slur as a teaching moment to ask that such attacks on Asian-Americans stop.
On the court, the Cavaliers are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak that matches their season-high in that category.
Monday night, the Cavaliers will face the Houston Rockets on the road before returning for a Wednesday night matchup at home against the Indiana Pacers, the last game before the All-Star break.
