NBA executive explains why many top Eastern Conference teams want Andre Drummond

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to trade veteran big man Andre Drummond by the March 25th trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat reportedly are all interested in the big man.

While Drummond’s contract expires at the end of the season, one Eastern Conference executive believes that teams should target him at the deadline for a specific reason.

The Raptors, Nets, Celtics and Heat are among teams interested in Andre Drummond Eastern Conference executive: "All of those teams in the East know they need an established and reliable big if they were to face Embiid or Giannis in the playoffs." (Via @GeryWoelfel) pic.twitter.com/9HSwdAzkwa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 28, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers, led by Joel Embiid, are currently the No. 1 seed in the East. The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo aren’t far behind, as they are the No. 3 seed with a 20-13 record.

The Cavs may be able to move Drummond to another Eastern Conference contender because it needs to bolster its frontcourt for a playoff run.

The Cavs are in a clear rebuild, and Drummond is not expected to be back with the team even if a trade does not materialize.

While the Cavs may not have any use for Drummond down the stretch of this season, there certainly are several teams in the East that could use his services to compete for a title.