Isaac Okoro frustrated after Cavs blowout loss to Nuggets: ‘We can’t allow this ever again’

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their fifth consecutive game on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Wednesday’s loss was particularly bad, as the Cavs were blown out 133-95 in a lackluster effort.

After the loss, rookie Isaac Okoro was adamant that the Cavs can’t allow another performance like that again.

“We can’t allow this ever again,” Okoro said. “I felt like from the jump, we weren’t playing with energy. We weren’t playing with competitiveness. We came into the game lackluster. We were going through the motions. I mean, we have to hit them in the mouth first before they hit us in the mouth. We just came out the game with no energy.”

The Nuggets are one of the better teams in the NBA, as they made the Western Conference Finals last season, but there is no reason Cleveland shouldn’t be able to keep them game closer than it did on Wednesday.

Okoro finished the game with 10 points and two assists, but it is his maturity that shines through following the loss.

Clearly, Okoro knows that he and his teammates have to be better going forward if the Cavs want a chance to make the playoffs this season.