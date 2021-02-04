- Andre Drummond backs Elon Musk, campaigning Dogecoin to pump ‘to the moon’
Andre Drummond backs Elon Musk, campaigning Dogecoin to pump ‘to the moon’
- Updated: February 4, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond seems to support one of the latest trends in economics.
He retweeted a post by Elon Musk to show his support for Dogecoin.
Off to the moon we go 👽 https://t.co/lWgb4YH4lB
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 4, 2021
Dogecoin is an emerging type of cryptocurrency started by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.
Last month, its value jumped by 800 percent in just 24 hours, thanks in part to Musk’s encouragement and the short squeeze of video game retailer GameStop.
Musk is best known as the CEO of auto manufacturer Tesla, Inc. and the CEO of SpaceX, a company that is looking to colonize the planet of Mars.
Drummond has been a key part of the Cavs’ promising start. He has always been one of the NBA’s most ferocious rebounders, and he hasn’t let up in that department since joining the team.
However, he may soon be on the move. There are persistent rumors that the Cavs will either trade or buy out Drummond in the coming weeks.
The hot rumor is that if he is indeed bought out, he would join the Brooklyn Nets to bolster their thin frontcourt.
