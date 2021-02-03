Kevin Love says Kevin Porter Jr. was ‘by far’ most talented Cavs player, compares him to Russell Westbrook

In a recent interview, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke about the departure of former teammate Kevin Porter, Jr. and compared the troubled guard’s talent to that of Russell Westbrook.

Love appeared on the “Road Trippin'” podcast and offered a strong endorsement of Porter’s basketball ability in comparison to the rest of his teammates.

“I was actually telling Channing [Frye] not too long ago, that if you look at our entire team, and you take Kevin Porter Jr., and you stack him up – he was by far, by far the most talented guy we had on our roster,” Love said.

One of Love’s biggest compliments directed toward Porter was his comparison to Westbrook.

“I looked at him and I thought in a lot of ways he’s like a left-handed Russell Westbrook,” Love said. “Can rebound the basketball, can really pass, can get his own shot, can finish at the rim, body control.

In the end, Love made it clear that he wishes Porter nothing but the best going forward.

“At the end of the day, deep down there, he has a really good heart,” he said. “I’m hoping it works out for him in Houston.”

Love attributed Porter’s problems in adjusting in the NBA to the tough circumstances that Porter was forced to deal with while growing up. He also called last season the “perfect storm” when it came to making Porter’s transition to the NBA even more difficult, citing turmoil within the Cavs organization as well as the stoppage of play due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The situation involving Porter that led to his departure from the Cavs took place while the oft-injured Love was again rehabilitating an injury.

The hope is that Love will soon get back on the court after playing just two games so far this season.