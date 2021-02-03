Collin Sexton explains why he loves that Cavs get written off as ‘team that used to have’ LeBron James

It’s no secret that the sports world strongly associates superstar LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Cavs guard Collin Sexton recently declared in a publication for The Players’ Tribune that he loves that some people only think of the Cavs as James’ old squad.

“And yeah, I’ll say it: I love getting written off as ‘the team that used to have LeBron,'” Sexton wrote. “I love all of that, because it’s going to make our journey here that much sweeter. It’s going to make what we’re building toward that much more satisfying when it’s done.”

James, 36, was selected by the Cavs with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The veteran played in Cleveland from 2003 to 2010, as well as from 2014 to 2018.

Of course, James holds multiple personal franchise records. The four-time MVP leads the Cavs in total games played, points, assists, rebounds and steals. He also led the franchise to its only championship in 2016.

Yet, Sexton appears to be tired of the noise. As a matter of fact, he’s in the Cavs’ history books with James. Clearly, he’s using the connection to James as a bit of motivation to help create a new identity in Cleveland.

Sexton is putting up 24.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season. The Cavs hold a 10-11 record.