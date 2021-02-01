- Daniel Gibson recalls crazy story of LeBron James calling him and sulking about alleged disunity
- Should the Cavs trade, buy out or keep starting center Andre Drummond?
- Report: Opposing GMs have questioned Kevin Love’s passion for the game
- Report: Numerous people told former Cavs center to physically harm LeBron James during return game
- Kevin Love proposes to longtime girlfriend and Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock
- Collin Sexton campaigns for fans to send him to All-Star Game
- J.B. Bickerstaff offers major update on Cavs forward Kevin Love’s return from injury
- Cavs big man cries for justice as brokerages halt GameStop and AMC trading
- LeBron James identifies himself with Michael Jordan after video of Cavs member trashing him emerges
- Report: It’s ‘a matter of time’ until Andre Drummond secures a buyout and joins the Brooklyn Nets
Daniel Gibson recalls crazy story of LeBron James calling him and sulking about alleged disunity
- Updated: February 1, 2021
In an article that serves as an oral history for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2010-11 season, former Cavs guard Daniel Gibson discussed a bizarre phone call made by LeBron James that tested their friendship.
That Cavaliers team lost 26 consecutive games at one point, and Gibson became disillusioned with then-teammate Mo Williams.
“I don’t even know if Mo knows this,” Gibson said. “There was some weird, outside-of-basketball stuff going on. There was a point in that season when I went out one night, I went to the club. I got on a microphone and I’m a little drunk saying, ‘People don’t want to play here, we don’t care. The people from here who want to be here, we’ll keep playing and doing our thing.’
“Someone records this. I don’t know if they gave it to Rich Paul or someone. It gets back to ‘Bron. ‘Bron thought I was talking about him. So he hit me from this unknown number. ‘I thought we was brothers.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, listen. I, Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson, wouldn’t exist without LeBron. I wouldn’t disrespect you that way.’ Mo was a brother and a mentor and somebody I still love to this day. But just being honest, at that moment in our relationship…”
James left in free agency after the previous season to play for the Miami Heat and went through his own bumpy patches due to his unceremonious exit from the Cavaliers.
However, James eventually led the Heat to the Eastern Conference title, a far cry from the Cavaliers’ 19-63 record that season.
One of the reasons why Gibson was upset with Williams was due to his behavior that season, which seemed to indicate that Williams wanted to be traded. Another was the seemingly slow rehabilitation of Williams from injuries.
Gibson’s seven seasons in the NBA were all with the Cavaliers, with his tenure ending after the 2012-13 campaign. That meant that he wasn’t a part of James’ redemption after the superstar returned to the Cavs in 2014 and led them to the franchise’s only NBA title two years later.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login