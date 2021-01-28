 Cavs big man cries for justice as brokerages halt GameStop and AMC trading | Cavaliers Nation
JaVale McGee Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee fled to Twitter to complain after stocks prices of GameStop and AMC crashed on Thursday.

The financial world was in uproar on Thursday morning after numerous stock brokerages, including Robinhood, restricted trading for GameStop and AMC.

McGee, 33, is probably enraged because he’s one of the people who invested in GameStop before its stock skyrocketed on Wednesday.

The veteran is in his first season in Cleveland. The Cavs acquired McGee from the Los Angeles Lakers in November.

On the season, the big man is putting up 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He has played in 15 games for the Cavs this season.

However, his days in Cleveland may be numbered. The Brooklyn Nets have their eyes on McGee.

After all, McGee has more value on a title contender. He helped the Lakers capture a championship last season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

