Cavs big man cries for justice as brokerages halt GameStop and AMC trading
- Updated: January 28, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee fled to Twitter to complain after stocks prices of GameStop and AMC crashed on Thursday.
I’m coming to you Twitter how can the government stop people from trading game stop and AMC which technically makes the stock go down but they’re doing it because they don’t like the fact that people are buying and the stock is going up?
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 28, 2021
The financial world was in uproar on Thursday morning after numerous stock brokerages, including Robinhood, restricted trading for GameStop and AMC.
McGee, 33, is probably enraged because he’s one of the people who invested in GameStop before its stock skyrocketed on Wednesday.
Gamestops stock going crazy
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 27, 2021
Got in yesterday or the day b4 its already up 60%
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 27, 2021
The veteran is in his first season in Cleveland. The Cavs acquired McGee from the Los Angeles Lakers in November.
On the season, the big man is putting up 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He has played in 15 games for the Cavs this season.
However, his days in Cleveland may be numbered. The Brooklyn Nets have their eyes on McGee.
After all, McGee has more value on a title contender. He helped the Lakers capture a championship last season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
