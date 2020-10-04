Cavs veterans react to historic game from Jimmy Butler

On Sunday, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler achieved one of the better individual performances in NBA Finals history.

His 40 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks gave Miami a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. were thoroughly impressed with Butler’s outburst.

Truly a masterpiece from Jimmy — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 5, 2020

I don’t wanna hear anymore Jimmy Butler slander.. that man is TOUGH — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 5, 2020

Love is no stranger to the Finals, as he played in four consecutive championship series from 2015 to 2018, winning the NBA title in 2016.

He would also know something about putting up big points and rebounds at the same time, as it’s something he did with regularity earlier in his career while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Heat now trail the Lakers 1-2 in the Finals.