- Cavs veterans react to historic game from Jimmy Butler
- Kyrie Irving admits he was in dark place when Kendrick Perkins made ‘bird brain’ comments
- Collin Sexton shows off insane hops during latest Cavs practice
- Skip Bayless eviscerates Kyrie Irving for dissing LeBron James’ ability in the clutch
- Report: Tyronn Lue in ‘strong position’ to take over Los Angeles Clippers head coaching job
- Cavs big man takes major shot at Donald Trump amidst news that he’s contracted coronavirus
- Kyrie Irving doesn’t believe in ‘head’ coach, says he can coach sometimes too
- J.B. Bickerstaff offers high praise for ‘uniqueness’ of Dean Wade
- Report: J.B. Bickerstaff has ‘high expectations’ for Darius Garland next season
- Kevin Love takes swipe at Donald Trump as 2020 presidential debate gets heated
Cavs veterans react to historic game from Jimmy Butler
- Updated: October 4, 2020
On Sunday, Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler achieved one of the better individual performances in NBA Finals history.
His 40 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks gave Miami a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. were thoroughly impressed with Butler’s outburst.
Truly a masterpiece from Jimmy
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) October 5, 2020
I don’t wanna hear anymore Jimmy Butler slander.. that man is TOUGH
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 5, 2020
Love is no stranger to the Finals, as he played in four consecutive championship series from 2015 to 2018, winning the NBA title in 2016.
He would also know something about putting up big points and rebounds at the same time, as it’s something he did with regularity earlier in his career while with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Heat now trail the Lakers 1-2 in the Finals.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login