Report: Nets to make run at acquiring Cavs backup center JaVale McGee

- Updated: January 24, 2021
A new report indicates that the Brooklyn Nets are expected to pursue a deal to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee.
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to make a run at JaVale McGee, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/wtDLhSC2gI
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 24, 2021
The 33-year-old McGee was acquired by the Cavaliers in November from the Los Angeles Lakers, but is not seen as a part of the Cavs’ long-term plans.
McGee is currently serving in a reserve role with the Cavaliers, averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
The Nets recently acquired guard James Harden in a blockbuster deal that involved both the Houston Rockets and Cavaliers. That trade offers clear evidence that the Nets are making a strong push to win an NBA title this season, with an addition like McGee adding depth to their lineup.
No timeline currently exists as to when this possible deal would take place, with the Cavaliers currently getting ready to face McGee’s old team, the Lakers on Monday night.
