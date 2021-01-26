Dylan Windler throws subtle shade at refs for not getting foul call after slam on Kyle Kuzma

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Following the game, Cavs youngster Dylan Windler threw some subtle shade at the game’s referees for not calling what he thought was a foul by Kyle Kuzma.

Windler, 24, played in just the fourth meaningful game of his professional career on Monday.

The swingman collected four points and two rebounds in 18 minutes against the Lakers.

The Cavs were throttled by four-time MVP LeBron James, who drew some motivation of his own after a member of the Cavs front office mocked him during the game.

James, 36, erupted for 46 points, eight boards, six assists, two blocks and two steals in the Lakers’ 115-108 victory. In addition, he shot 19-of-26 from the field and 7-of-11 shooting from distance.

The Cavs hold a 8-9 record this season. They take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.