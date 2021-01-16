- Andre Drummond offers powerful message of support after Kevin Porter Jr. rejoins Cavs
Andre Drummond offers powerful message of support after Kevin Porter Jr. rejoins Cavs
- Updated: January 16, 2021
Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Kevin Porter Jr. returned to practice after a long time away from the team due to personal reasons.
Porter was arrested this offseason, but the Cavs have stuck by him to make sure that he gets his life together before returning to the floor.
Cavs big man Andre Drummond seemed fired up to have his teammate back in action on the practice court.
“It was great to have him back,” Drummond said of Porter. “You felt the energy when he walked into the gym. Everybody’s really, really excited to see him. Just looking forward to what happens next with him, to have him join us back on the roster. He looks good, his workouts look great. It’s really just working him back into the system again.”
Porter was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He had a solid rookie season, as he averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Cavs are hoping that he can be a part of their young core along with Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and newly acquired big man Jarrett Allen.
Drummond’s support of Porter shows just how much the Cavs organization wants to see the best for its young swingman.
Hopefully, Porter can get back to helping the Cavs on the court this season.
