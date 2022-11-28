Donovan Mitchell and J.B. Bickerstaff credit Evan Mobley with saving Cavs in win over Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a nice comeback win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, and star guard Donovan Mitchell credited big man Evan Mobley with saving the team in the contest and keeping them in it.

“He’s really being aggressive,” Mitchell said about Mobley. “He was the reason we stayed in the game for the first three quarters.”

Cleveland trailed for much of the contest, as Mitchell and Darius Garland shot a combined 13-for-42 from the field and 2-for-13 from beyond the arc. However, the team was able to outscore the Pistons by 13 in the final period to snag the win.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff also said that Mobley saved the team.

“We didn’t want to put everything on Donovan and Darius, which is why Evan was so important on both ends of the floor,” Bickerstaff said. “He saved us when everyone was struggling.”

Mobley recorded 20 points and 13 rebounds in the game, going 8-for-12 from the field and 2-for-2 from downtown. It was nice to see him impose his will on the Pistons all throughout the contest.

Maybe this type of game is exactly what he needs in order to really break out. He hasn’t exactly taken that major leap many predicted for him this season, but he’s still getting lots of praise from people all across the league.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo even said that Mobley has a real chance to be better than him.

The victory moved the team to 13-7 on the season and was its fifth win in six games. After experiencing a bit of a rough patch earlier in November, the Cavs have gotten things back on track. They currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The University of Southern California product is averaging 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.4 blocks per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field. He struggled with some injuries last season but has played in all 20 Cavs games so far this season.

Cleveland is set to conclude its small road trip on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. It will then begin a two-game home stand.

The former No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft is surely hoping he can help the Cavs secure wins in all of those games as well.