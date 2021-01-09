Former Cavs players destroy Clippers for choking massive lead to Warriors on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a bad loss to the Golden State Warriors despite being up by 22 points at one point on Friday night.

The embarrassing loss led former Cleveland Cavaliers veterans Kendricks Perkins and Richard Jefferson to be critical and poke fun at the Clippers.

Man Steph got the Clippers tap dancing around like Gregory Hines. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2021

Clippers have the worst body language in the league when a lil adversity hits!!! Carry on tho… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2021

The Clippers led the Warriors for the majority of the game on Friday.

However, two-time MVP Stephen Curry turned up the heat and willed the Warriors back into the action. The point guard finished the contest with 38 points, 11 assists and three steals in a team-high 36 minutes of action.

Of course, the Clippers’ massive loss of a lead reminded fans of the team’s colossal collapse to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 playoffs. The Clippers lost to the Nuggets in seven games despite holding a 3-1 lead earlier in the series.

The Clippers are the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.