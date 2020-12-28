- Report: Kevin Love and Andre Drummond helped cover big amount of lost wages for Cavs employees
- Report: Kevin Love to receive MRI after suffering calf injury vs. 76ers
- Larry Nance Jr. pleasantly shocked that Cavs lead NBA in crucial statistic
- Darius Garland gloats about Andre Drummond for stopping ‘one of the best point guards ever’
- J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time
- Report: Isaac Okoro to miss Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with new injury
- Report: Kevin Love and Dante Exum expected to play tonight vs. Detroit Pistons
- Former Cavs coach explains how pressure was all on LeBron James in 2015-16: ‘Our team had to win’
- Report: Kevin Love trade would only bring Cavs ‘another aging player with an expensive contract’
- Report: Cavs in ‘no hurry’ to rush Kevin Porter Jr. back into action
Report: Kevin Love and Andre Drummond helped cover big amount of lost wages for Cavs employees
- Updated: December 28, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers veterans Kevin Love and Andre Drummond are taking it upon themselves to help cover the lost wages of employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse who have been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Live donated $100,000 on top of that and Drummond did $50,000. Cavs also paid workers from a separate company who lost wages when events stopped.
— Chris Manning (@cwmwrites) December 28, 2020
The jobs of those employees was to change the flooring for events in the arena, with the Cavs not having played five home games after play was suspended in March.
Many other gameday personnel for the Cavaliers have also been affected by the current NBA safety protocols in place, with the Cavaliers only allowing 300 fans in attendance.
That number is in contrast to the thousands that would ordinarily attend the Cavaliers’ home games and has resulted in many gameday employees not being needed by the team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login