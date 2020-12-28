Larry Nance Jr. pleasantly shocked that Cavs lead NBA in crucial statistic

In addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers being undefeated, they lead the league in assists with a whopping 31.3 dimes per game.

While Cavs big man Larry Nance Jr. was shocked to figure that out, he cited how important that passing trait is for winning squads.

“That’s nuts, not something that I saw coming into this year. But good teams share the ball,” Nance said of the Cavs leading the league in assists through three games.

The Cavs have a 3-0 record to start the 2020-21 season. They are tied with the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Although the Cavs finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference last season, they were not shy about their high expectations to make the playoffs this season.

Perhaps, the Cavs’ astronomical jump in assists has led to the great start. The team finished 24th in the association with 23.1 dimes per game last season.

Several Cavs are passing the rock at an impressive clip thus far.

Nance is putting up a career-high 5.0 assists on top of 8.7 points, 8.0 boards and 2.3 steals per game this season. Cavs sophomore Darius Garland is leading the team with 8.3 assists per game.