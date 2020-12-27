- J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time
- Report: Isaac Okoro to miss Sunday’s game vs. 76ers with new injury
- Report: Kevin Love and Dante Exum expected to play tonight vs. Detroit Pistons
- Former Cavs coach explains how pressure was all on LeBron James in 2015-16: ‘Our team had to win’
- Report: Kevin Love trade would only bring Cavs ‘another aging player with an expensive contract’
- Report: Cavs in ‘no hurry’ to rush Kevin Porter Jr. back into action
- Report: Cavs offer troubling update on Dylan Windler’s wrist injury
- Report: Cavs have lot of ‘concern’ that Dylan Windler suffered ‘serious injury’ vs. Hornets
- Darius Garland says Cavs fans got to see the ‘real Darius Garland’ last night vs. Hornets
- Report: Cavs release X-ray results on Dylan Windler’s opening night injury
J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time
- Updated: December 27, 2020
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith offered an amusing admission after seeing himself naked in front of a mirror for the first time, a comment that was simply a reinforcement of what everyone else has seen for years.
Smith last played for the Los Angeles Lakers within the NBA bubble and captured his second championship ring. However, the 35-year-old veteran is once again a free agent, though no teams are reportedly thinking of signing him at the present time.
That free time has allowed Smith the luxury of such self-exploration, even if basketball fans everywhere are already clearly aware of Smith’s plethora of tattoos.
After the Cavaliers captured the 2016 NBA title, Smith spent much of the subsequent summer without a shirt on, putting his many tattoos on regular display.
Smith’s shirtless summer even got noticed by then-president Barack Obama, who noted the look during a congratulatory phone call to then-head coach Tyronn Lue.
In reality, Smith is one of many NBA stars who have used their bodies as a canvas for any number of different tattoos. The lone question seems to boil down to: What took Smith so long to notice his own?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login