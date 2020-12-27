 J.R. Smith’s hilarious admission after looking at himself in mirror naked for first time | Cavaliers Nation
Shirtless J.R. Smith

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith offered an amusing admission after seeing himself naked in front of a mirror for the first time, a comment that was simply a reinforcement of what everyone else has seen for years.

J.R. Smith Instagram

Smith last played for the Los Angeles Lakers within the NBA bubble and captured his second championship ring. However, the 35-year-old veteran is once again a free agent, though no teams are reportedly thinking of signing him at the present time.

That free time has allowed Smith the luxury of such self-exploration, even if basketball fans everywhere are already clearly aware of Smith’s plethora of tattoos.

After the Cavaliers captured the 2016 NBA title, Smith spent much of the subsequent summer without a shirt on, putting his many tattoos on regular display.

Smith’s shirtless summer even got noticed by then-president Barack Obama, who noted the look during a congratulatory phone call to then-head coach Tyronn Lue.

In reality, Smith is one of many NBA stars who have used their bodies as a canvas for any number of different tattoos. The lone question seems to boil down to: What took Smith so long to notice his own?

