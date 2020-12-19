 Report: Cavs waive 3 players, convert Marques Bolden's contract to 2-way deal | Cavaliers Nation
Marques Bolden and Domantas Sabonis

With the 2020-21 regular season just days away, the Cleveland Cavaliers have made a few changes to their roster.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Cavs had waived three players and converted Marques Bolden’s contract to a two-way deal.

On top of that, the Cavs acquired forward Norvel Pelle.

It’s tough news for Matthews, Randolph and Mooney, but undeniably great news for Bolden and Pelle.

Bolden averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this preseason.

As for Pelle, he averaged 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in his 24 appearances last season.

The Cavs wrapped up their preseason games on a low note as they lost to the New York Knicks, 119-83, on Friday. They lost to the Knicks twice after winning both of their first two preseason games.

Now, the Cavs will look to get right ahead of their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets.

No matter the outcome of next week’s opener, it will be great to see the Wine and Gold playing meaningful basketball for the first time in months.

