Cavs player refers to Isaac Okoro as an ‘absolute ox’ after first few days of camp

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Isaac Okoro continues to impress during the first few days of training camp.

The Cavs reportedly have been impressed with the Auburn University product so far, and his teammates seem to be taking notice as well.

An unnamed Cavs player gave Okoro a big compliment, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

“He’s an absolute ox,” a player said via text message. “He looks good. Super active. He’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

Okoro was the Cavs’ first-round pick at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

He should slot in as a solid wing defender for Cleveland. The Cavs have a need at the wing, as smaller guards like Darius Garland and Collin Sexton aren’t exactly the greatest defensive players.

Okoro played one season at Auburn and averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

He should have a solid role in the Cavs’ rotation this season.